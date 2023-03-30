Biden to survey Mississippi storm damage and recovery efforts

President Joe Biden will travel to Mississippi to survey recovery efforts and meet with state and local officials a week after a wave of tornadoes swept through the state, the White House announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden and the first lady will visit Rolling Fork and meet with first responders and official from impacted communities.

Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and neighboring Alabama on Friday, killing 25 people in Mississippi and one man in Alabama. A coroner in Sharkey County, Mississippi, said that at least 13 of those deaths occurred in the small town where Biden is headed.