New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, who was honored at the dinner, criticized the jokes Wolf made on Twitter, particularly those aimed at Huckabee.

Wolf was quick to respond, pointing out that none of her jokes were aimed at Huckabee's appearance.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the dinner "a disgrace" on Twitter, which Wolf responded to with a "Thank you!"

Another of Wolf's jokes that earned the ire of those in attendance focused on Vice President Mike Pence and his opposition to abortion.

"He thinks abortion is murder," Wolf said. "Which, first of all, don't knock it until you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it, you know, you gotta get that baby out of there. You can groan all you want, I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion, you know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress. It’s fun how values can waver.”

Matt Schlapp, the head of Conservative Political Action Conference, and his wife Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump administration official, both said they walked out of the White House Correspondent's dinner. He said they were particularly incensed by the abortion joke.

"Enough of elites mocking all of us," Matt Schlapp wrote on Twitter, a comment which in turn also drew criticism.

During the 20 minutes that Wolf spoke, she touched on a number of issues including the media, Democrats, Trump's adult children, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and the financial crisis.

Out of concern over the subject matter, C-SPAN radio stopped broadcasting her performance more than halfway through and replayed an episode of "Washington Journal" instead.

"C-SPAN ‎Radio left its live coverage of the White House Correspondents Dinner early out of an abundance of caution regarding the program's content and it's compatibility with the FCC's indecency guidelines," C-SPAN said in an official statement. "C-SPAN television carried the entirety of the dinner program."