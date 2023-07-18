Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Biden to meet amid tensions over Netanyahu's policies

WASHINGTON — Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit the White House on Tuesday amid tense relations in recent months over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies.

The White House said Biden and Herzog, who will address Congress on Wednesday, will discuss ways to advance freedom and security for Israelis and Palestinians, address Iran’s “destabilizing behavior” and “deepen Israel’s regional integration."

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel intensified after Biden voiced criticism of a judicial overhaul that Netanyahu had undertaken despite protests in the streets by Israelis. Biden also came under scrutiny for not having invited Netanyahu to the White House after he returned to office in December.

Biden extended that invitation to Netanyahu in a phone call on Monday.

“The Prime Minister responded positively to the invitation and it was agreed that the Israeli and U.S. teams would coordinate the details of the meeting,” the Israeli government said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance, threats from Iran and “the continuation of efforts for calm and stability in Judea and Samaria,” the Israeli statement said. Israel also characterized the conversation as “warm and long.”

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said Biden underscored his “ironclad” commitment to Israel’s security. In addition to discussing Iran, the two leaders also talked about judicial reforms in Israel and Biden’s concern about settlement growth, Kirby said at a White House briefing.

He added that they would meet in the fall.

In a summary of the call, the White House said that Biden “expressed concern about continued settlement growth and called on all parties to refrain from further unilateral measures” and that he reiterated “the need for the broadest possible consensus” in the debate in Israel over judicial reforms.

Biden and Netanyahu had last spoken in March.

Netanyahu, a right-wing politician who is in his sixth term as prime minister, has moved to expand Israeli settlements in the West Bank in the face of opposition from the U.S. and other countries.

The visit by Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial position, also comes days after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for her comments characterizing Israel as a “racist state” at a conference over the weekend.

Jayapal walked back her remarks in a lengthy statement Sunday, seeking to clarify her remarks while defending the sentiment behind them. Jayapal said she was trying to “defuse a tense situation” at the conference and offered “my apologies to those who I have hurt with my words.”

More than 40 House Democrats signed a statement condemning her remarks, and a GOP lawmaker introduced a resolution on Monday expressing support for Israel.

The lawmaker, Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, said in a statement that “repeated comments” from Jayapal and other progressive Democrats that denigrated Israel “are unacceptable and disgusting.”

The resolution, introduced with GOP Reps. David Kustoff of Tennessee and Max Miller of Ohio, says that it’s the sense of Congress that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state,” that Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia and that the U.S. “will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said the chamber would vote Tuesday on the resolution.