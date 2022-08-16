Jill Biden tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid, the White House announced Tuesday.

She tested negative for Covid on Monday "during her regular testing cadence," but “began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement.

"She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive. The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms," Alexander said.

The first lady, 71, has been prescribed the antiviral Paxlovid and will isolate from others for at least five days, the statement said.

"Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests," Alexander said.

The first lady had been vacationing with President Joe Biden on Kiawah Island, S.C., since last week. She was expected to travel to Orlando, Fla., on Thursday for events at Walt Disney World Resort.

Her positive diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the president tested positive for the virus in July. He was immediately treated with Paxlovid and later tested positive again at the end of the month after a few days of testing negative, which his doctor described as a "rebound" case due to the drug.

The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning on an antigen test. As a close contact of the first lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others, the White House said. It also said it will increase his testing cadence and report those results.

The first lady did not test positive during that time.