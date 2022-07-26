Trevor Reed says White House is 'not doing enough' to bring Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home

The former U.S. Marine freed from a Russian prison in April said he believes President Joe Biden isn’t doing enough to bring basketball star Brittney Griner or corporate executive Paul Whelan home.

Trevor Reed, who was released in a prisoner exchange for Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko after having served more than two years behind bars, said in an interview that he believes the White House can quickly secure the release of U.S. citizens in Russian prisons and jails.

But he said he's frustrated with the public pace of action on the cases of Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury who was arrested this year, and Whelan, who was taken into custody in 2018.

"I can't say 100% what the White House is or is not doing — that's obviously not public information," said Reed, whose full interview will air Tuesday on “Hallie Jackson NOW” at 5 p.m. ET.

"But, in my opinion, the White House has the ability to get them out extremely fast, and they clearly have chosen not to do that. So no, in my opinion, they’re not doing enough.”

Reed, who has repeatedly denied the assault allegations that led to his prison sentence, added that the was "extremely grateful that the Biden administration and that President Biden made that decision to get me out."

"I think that that was the ethical decision, and I think that they did the right thing," said Reed, who had been sentenced to nine years in prison. "He ultimately makes that decision — that decision has to come from the top. And, you know, I’m grateful for that. And I appreciate that. But I think that, you know, he has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing.”

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Biden spoke to Whelan's sister this month, the White House said it was "committed to bringing Paul home as soon as possible.”

In a separate call with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, the White House said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sought to "reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible."

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who played for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason, was detained in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges this month. Her lawyers, who have argued she was in a hurry and packed the canisters by accident, submitted medical records to the court last week that they said showed that Arizona authorities had permitted her to use cannabis to treat injury-related chronic pain.

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have said Griner is being “wrongfully detained.” Elizabeth Rood, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, has reiterated that position since Griner’s guilty plea.

Griner’s trial continues Tuesday, and she isn’t expected to testify as her legal team presents more evidence.

Whelan, a corporate security executive, has said he was visiting Russia for a friend’s wedding in 2018 when he was arrested; he was later convicted of espionage. In 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He has insisted he is innocent.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John J. Sullivan, has called Whelan’s conviction a “mockery of justice.”