Trump calls tax bill ‘historic victory for the American people’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump applauded Republicans for passing a sweeping tax bill Wednesday, getting in a grumble about Democrats before promising Americans they would see relief by February.

During a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump said the "historic" bill would be an "incredible Christmas gift for hardworking Americans" and touted the lower corporate rate that he says will keep businesses in the country.

"That's probably the biggest factor in our plan," he said of a plan that he pitched as "rocket fuel" for the economy and a much needed-break for America's middle class.

"Unfortunately, the Democrats don't like to see tax cutting; they like to see tax increases," Trump said, saying the party's members "complain a lot" but "don't get it done, unfortunately."

For that reason, GOP senators and members of Congress would come to the White House later Wednesday — after the House voted on the measure a second time — to celebrate the bill's passage. The bill also marks the first significant legislative achievement of Trump's presidency.

And while Trump mostly focused on how the bill slashed corporate rates and would cause jobs to "start pouring into the country" as a result, he also trumpeted the repeal of the individual health care mandate, a key component of Obamacare, which was tucked inside the legislation.

“We have essentially repealed Obamacare,” Trump claimed, though previous attempts to fully repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s cornerstone health care legislation failed repeatedly on Capitol Hill earlier this year.

Vice President Mike Pence offered congratulations to the president for what he called a year of work that restored American credibility on the world stage, while delivering on a "middle class miracle" back home.

Trump has previously said the tax bill would cost him "a fortune," but an NBC News analysis of an earlier draft shows he and his family could save more than $1 billion. Asked about this Wednesday, Trump ignored the question.

The president trumpeted the legislation on Twitter Wednesday morning, calling the tax cuts "so large and so meaningful," promising more "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!" to follow.

Trump's celebration of the tax bill's success will be a full day affair on Wednesday. The president will entertain Republicans from the House and Senate to fête the bill's passage at the White House, though he will not sign the bill at that time.