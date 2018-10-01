Trump pulls U.S. out of G-7 statement, accuses Trudeau of being 'dishonest'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

QUEBEC CITY — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Group of Seven's official statement of common values and accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the host of the G-7 conference, of "false statements."

An administration official earlier had said that Trump would join the summit communique. Trump had left on his way to Singapore for a North Korean nuclear summit when he tweeted that U.S. representatives would not sign it.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" Trump wrote in one tweet before following it up with another shot at Trudeau.

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around,'" Trump wrote. "Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

Hours after Trump left the G-7 conference with Canada, the U.K., Japan, Germany, Italy and France, Trudeau had announced that the seven countries had come to a consensus on encouraging free and fair trade — an ambiguous "communique" that, in and of itself, left clear how divided the countries are on the issue.

"We acknowledge that free, fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment, while creating reciprocal benefits, are key engines for growth and job creation," the message read.

It appeared that Trudeau’s statements at a news conference prompted Trump's reversal. The president's allegation of mendacity by Trudeau stood out from the norm of diplomatic politeness.