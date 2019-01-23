Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 5:44 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 6:37 PM GMT By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday that he will deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber on Tuesday, rejecting her suggestion that he delay it or submit it in writing because of the monthlong government shutdown.

In a letter, Trump said that he would be "honoring" Pelosi's original invitation for him to give the speech on Jan. 29 and that the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service had dismissed her concern that security could be a problem given the furlough of some federal workers since Dec. 22.

"There are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union Address," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union."

"I look forward to seeing you," he added.

The back-and-forth between Pelosi and Trump, who grounded her planned military flight to Afghanistan last week in a move the White House insisted was unrelated to the State of the Union tiff, has been a dramatic subplot to their fight over re-opening the government and Trump's demand that Congress provide $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As a practical matter, the speaker of the House has control over the chamber, including when it is open and when the president can speak there.

For Trump to speak there, the House and Senate have to pass a joint resolution providing for the use of the floor for that purpose.

Pelosi has not yet responded publicly to Trump's letter.