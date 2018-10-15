Trump visiting Hurricane Michael-affected areas in Florida, Georgia

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump headed to Florida and Georgia on Monday to view the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

The storm last week claimed at least 19 lives, with dozens of people still missing. Thousands of residents in the affected areas — from Florida to Virginia — remain without power, with damage from the storm expected to total in the billions of dollars.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One prior to as they travel to Florida and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael on Oct. 15, 2018. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

“Will be leaving for Florida and Georgia with the First Lady to tour the hurricane damage and visit with FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement. Maximum effort is taking place, everyone is working very hard. Worst hit in 50 years,” Trump tweeted before leaving the White House Monday morning.

The president visited North and South Carolina last month in the wake of Hurricane Florence.