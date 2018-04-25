Democrats on the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs spoke to nearly two dozen current and former colleagues of Jackson — most of whom the committee said are still in uniform — and said those interviewed "raised serious concerns about Jackson’s temperament and ethics, and cast doubt on his ability to lead the second-largest agency in government."

According to a two-page summary of those interviews released by the panel’s staff Wednesday, the White House medical unit had "questionable record keeping" for the medications it was distributing under Jackson's leadership. On one occasion, Jackson was said to have provided a "large supply" of the opioid drug Percocet to a staffer for the White House Military Office, which threw the office "into a panic" because it didn't know where the drugs went.

In addition to concerns about his prescribing practices, the summary noted "multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty," including one instance when Jackson could not be reached when he was needed "because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room." It added that Jackson once got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and "wrecked a government vehicle." It did not note the year of the incident.

Jackson denied that specific allegation Wednesday, telling NBC News, "I never wrecked a car," and said that should be pretty easy to prove. He also claimed that he did not know where the allegations were coming from, and added that he is "still moving ahead as planned" with his nomination.

Earlier in the day, the White House rallied around Jackson as the embattled doctor continued to face allegations of impropriety.

Marc Short, Trump’s top legislative affairs aide, told reporters outside the White House that Jackson deserved a fair hearing before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs and said the allegations against the doctor were politically motivated. He also indicated that Jackson has no plans to withdraw.