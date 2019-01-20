Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Variety

LOS ANGELES — "Green Book" won the Producers Guild's Darryl F. Zanuck Award on Saturday night as the top feature film of 2018.

The 1960s drama-comedy topped "BlacKkKlansman," "Black Panther" "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Favourite," "A Quiet Place," "Roma," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice.

"I don't need awards," said "Green Book" producer-director Peter Farrelly. "This is like Warren Buffett winning the lottery. I'm damn thankful."

"Green Book," starring Mahershala Ali as a concert pianist and Viggo Mortensen as his bodyboard, also won the Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6.

FX's final season of "The Americans" won the Producers Guild's Norman Felton Award for episodic television drama.

Fred Rogers documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" won the documentary award and Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won the animated movie award. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" topped "The Grinch," "Incredibles 2," "Isle of Dogs," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." The last three PGA winners in animation, "Coco," "Zootopia," "Inside Out," have also won the Oscar.

The fifth season of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" repeated as the winner of the Live Entertainment and Talk category. The second season of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" took the David L. Wolper Award for limited series television.

"Fahrenheit 451" won the award for top streamed or televised motion picture. The 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" took the award for game and competiton television. "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" won the award for non-fiction television.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won the first award at the awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "Mrs. Maisel," which airs on Amazon, topped "Atlanta," "Barry," "GLOW," and "The Good Place" in winning the Danny Thomas award for comedy series. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won the award last year.

Marvel's Kevin Feige was presented the David O. Selznick honorary award by Robert Downey Jr., who said, "Kevin Feige medivac'd me from the top of the uninsurable list to the top of the Forbes list."

Lauren Graham presented Amy Sherman-Palladino with the Norman Lear Award for Achievement in Television. Sherman-Palladino received a standing ovation and said, "I hope that I took away from Mr. Lear the ability to take care of my troupe, make the women feel empowered, and not make the men feel like schmucks, to make sure that whatever we do, we do it in great love."

Norman Lear, 96, presented Kenya Barris with the Visionary Award and promised, "You're going to see me for a couple more years."