Feb. 25, 2019, 1:12 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 25, 2019, 2:08 AM GMT By Olivia Roos

It was an exciting year of firsts at the 91st annual Oscars. Every year, the renowned celebration honors outstanding achievements in film.

Here are all the winners that are going home with an Oscar tonight.

Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Documentary Feature: 'Free Solo'

"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

Makeup and Hairstyling: 'Vice'

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Vice"

Costume Design: 'Black Panther'

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

Production Design: 'Black Panther'

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"

Cinematography: 'Roma'

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Sound Editing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

Sound Mixing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

Foreign-Language Film: 'Roma'

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Animated Short Film

"Animal Behaviour"

"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"

Animated Feature Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Film Editing

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Vice"

Documentary Short Subject

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence."

Live Action Short Film

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"

Adapted Screenplay

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Original Screenplay

"The Favourite"

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"Vice"

Original Score

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Original Song

"All The Stars," "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight," "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Directing

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Roma"

"Vice"

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best Picture