Breaking News Emails
Reality show star and R&B singer Tameka "Tiny"’ Harris had more than $750,000 in jewelry taken from her Lamborghini on Sunday night in Atlanta, authorities said.
Police in Atlanta said the theft occurred at a cocktail bar north of downtown Atlanta.
Harris, who’s married to rapper T.I. and co-stars in "T.I. and Tiny: the Family Hustle," left her 2019 SUV at Bar Amalfi at 8:45 p.m.
When she returned an hour later, police said, a blue velour bag that contained the jewelry was missing form the car.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Harris’ wedding rings were among the stolen items.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no damage to the SUV.
A spokeswoman for Harris didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Harris, who sings with Xscape, earned a Grammy award for co-writing the TLC hit “No Scrubs.”