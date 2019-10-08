Breaking News Emails

By Tim Stelloh

Reality show star and R&B singer Tameka "Tiny"’ Harris had more than $750,000 in jewelry taken from her Lamborghini on Sunday night in Atlanta, authorities said.

Police in Atlanta said the theft occurred at a cocktail bar north of downtown Atlanta.

Harris, who’s married to rapper T.I. and co-stars in "T.I. and Tiny: the Family Hustle," left her 2019 SUV at Bar Amalfi at 8:45 p.m.

When she returned an hour later, police said, a blue velour bag that contained the jewelry was missing form the car.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Harris’ wedding rings were among the stolen items.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no damage to the SUV.

A spokeswoman for Harris didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris, who sings with Xscape, earned a Grammy award for co-writing the TLC hit “No Scrubs.”

