'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo call it quits after 4 years of marriage

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after four years, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The pair got engaged with help from ABC’s reality dating show “The Bachelorette” and later married in Cancun, Mexico. Abasolo was among 31 suitors who competed for Lindsay’s affection during Season 13.

They do not have children but share a property in North Hollywood.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and loving your partner means you must let go,” Abasolo wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Abasolo, a 43-year-old chiropractor from Miami, is seeking spousal support from Lindsay, 38, according to a filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

She initially appeared on the 21st season of “The Bachelor,” and later became the first Black lead on the "The Bachelorette," according to the franchise’s website.

In an Instagram reel posted Sunday, Lindsay called 2023 "one of the hardest years" of her life. She made no mention of the divorce and shared two photos of herself and Abasolo.

Most couples from "The Bachelor" franchise split before ever making it to the altar. Lindsay and Abasolo were known as one of the show’s few success stories.