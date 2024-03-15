Cara Delevingne says her 'heart is broken' after massive fire destroys California home

Cara Delevingne's "heart is broken" after a massive fire erupted at her Studio City, California, home early Friday.

"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have," Delevingne said on social media Friday. She also thanked the firefighters and people who helped to put out the fire, "from the bottom of my heart."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 6,650-square-foot, two-story house at 6:13 a.m. and found a fire had broken out that "consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.