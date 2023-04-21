Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce, 1 week after actor was briefly reported missing in Florida

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, per a petition obtained by NBC News Thursday.

The news comes a week after Bell was briefly reported missing and the found by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 13.

The couple share a son together. Per the petition, Von Schmeling is asking for legal and physical custody of their children, with Bell getting visitation rights. She is also asking for spousal support.

Just a week earlier, Daytona Beach Police Department reported the former “Drake & Josh” star as “missing and endangered.” In a Facebook post, they shared his last known location and the car that he was possibly traveling in.

However, hours later, the police department updated their post confirming that they were “in contact” with the actor and that he was safe.

Later that day, the former Nickelodeon star addressed his disappearance in a since-deleted tweet.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” he tweeted.

Back in 2021, Bell revealed on Twitter that he and Von Schmeling had been married for “almost three years.” He also confirmed that they had a “wonderful son.”

In Von Schmeling’s petition for divorce, she lists that they were married for three years and six months.

Over the years, Bell has posted photos of his wife and son on his Instagram. The actor would show family outings, including a Disneyland adventure in May 2022.

Sharing photos of a family photoshoot in June 2022, he wrote, “Life is Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, as news of his divorce made headlines, Bell touched on dealing with mental health issues and being criticized online.

“It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues. It’s unreal how cruel you all can be,” he tweeted on April 20.

He followed up the tweet by adding, “There’s literally obviously zero reason to keep doing this!! All I get is attacked. Hopefully you like the new song I put out its literally all I have left in me.”

Over the years, the actor has faced legal issues. In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to a felony attempted child endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, per NBC News. He was sentenced to two years of probation in July 2021.