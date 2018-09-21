Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was set to undergo brain surgery Friday after slipping and cracking his head at his Florida home, his manager said.

The 74-year-old guitarist was playing with his dog at his Osprey home on Monday when he suffered the "freak accident," which caused bleeding from his brain, his manager David Spero said in a statement posted on Betts' website.

The “Ramblin’ Man” singer was in critical but stable condition and expected to surgery on Friday to alleviate swelling in his brain, the statement said.

Dickey Betts at the press confrence for the Gibson Custom Southern Rock tribute 1959 Les Paul at the Gibson Guitar Factory on May 19, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick Diamond / Getty Images file

“Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!” Bett's wife, Donna, said in a statement. "The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time.

Betts suffered a "mild stroke" in August and had to cancel upcoming tour dates.

But Spero said he recovered more quickly than expected, and in a post on his Facebook page on Sept. 14 announcing upcoming shows said: "Dickey Betts is raring to go ... he has already started playing his guitar again."

Those four November shows were canceled Wednesday.

“It was just a few days ago that Dickey was telling me how excited he was to get back in front of the fans on November 1,” Spero said, asking Betts' fans to keep him in their thoughts. “It is very unfortunate, for all involved, that we need to cancel those shows."

Another founding member, Gregg Allman, died in May 2017.