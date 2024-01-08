IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
https://media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com/image/upload/rockcms/2024-01/240107-golden-globes-main-01-cs-284579.jpg
Getty Images; AP
Culture & Trends

Golden Globes 2024 red carpet: Highlights, fashion and more 

See all your favorite celebs in cinema and television serve (or not!) on the Golden Globes red carpet.

By Chelsea Stahl

A COUCH IN BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — A new year means a new awards season, which obviously means a new era of red carpet fashion moments.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes, held tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, kicks off entertainment awards season and our first glimpse of the glamour and glitz it's sure to bring.

After a year of "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Barbenheimer," will pink and black dominate stars' color palettes? Sequined bodysuits and glitter inspired by "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"? I would personally live if anyone channeled Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear" and donned Dickies.

Let's get to the fashion already (yes, chef!).

Image: Hunter Schafer
Thar she blows! Hunter Schafer arrives in style.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
IMage: Florence Pugh, John Krasinski (with the divine Emily Blunt), and Julianne Moore.
We're calling it already: red is the hottest color! As seen on Florence Pugh, John Krasinski (with the divine Emily Blunt), and Julianne Moore.Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne you look gorgeous! Just don't poke anyone, please.Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Image: Selena Gomez and Barry Keoghan
Selena Gomez and everyone's new "baby girl" Barry Keoghan are daring in red!Getty Images
Image: Rosamund Pike and Julia Garner
Rosamund Pike, left, is (Salt)burning up the red carpet with that headpiece! And Julia Garner is a vision, as always.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Image: Gillian Anderson and Sandra Hüller
Gillian Anderson (and her dress with a POCKET!) arrive; Sandra Hüller in a striking green.Getty Images
Image: Cillian Murphy
*whispers* He's here. Cillian Murphy of "Oppenheimer" looks debonair in classic black and white.Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images
Can shoe designer Christian Louboutin walk a mile in these Louboutins?
Can shoe designer Christian Louboutin walk a mile in these Louboutins?Getty Images

Image: Greta Lee and Elle Fanning.
Gorgeous in champagne golds: Greta Lee and Elle Fanning.Getty Images
Image: Helen Mirren, Dylan Mulvaney, and J. Smith Cameron
Loving the softer side of the color spectrum with Helen Mirren, Dylan Mulvaney and J. Smith Cameron.AP; Getty Images
Chelsea Stahl