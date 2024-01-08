Golden Globes 2024 red carpet: Highlights, fashion and more 

A COUCH IN BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — A new year means a new awards season, which obviously means a new era of red carpet fashion moments.

The 81st Annual Golden Globes, held tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, kicks off entertainment awards season and our first glimpse of the glamour and glitz it's sure to bring.

After a year of "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Barbenheimer," will pink and black dominate stars' color palettes? Sequined bodysuits and glitter inspired by "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"? I would personally live if anyone channeled Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear" and donned Dickies.

Let's get to the fashion already (yes, chef!).