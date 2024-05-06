IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Culture & Trends

Red carpet looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The biggest names in culture, fashion and more are here to awaken our fashion senses in New York for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

By Chelsea Stahl, Elise Wrabetz and Whitney Matewe

Happy first Monday of May to all who celebrate! Welcome to this year’s Met Gala celebration at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” We're here to give you all of the looks: this years’ dress code is “The Garden of Time.” It’s giving botanicals!

The Costume Institute's exhibition will showcase rare items from the Costume Institutes private collection, evoking three "zones:" Land, Sea and Sky.

As one of the most high-profile events in fashion all year, which of our favorite celebrities will we "grow" to love even more? Will any of the looks "soil" the rest? We're done now. Let's get to the fashion.


Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024.
Co-chair Jennifer Lopez sparkles on the carpet.Getty Images
Zendaya at the Met Gala
Zendaya!!!!!!! We CHALLENGE anyone to do better!John Shearer / WireImage
Zendaya at the Met.
Zendaya is all about the details.Getty Images/The Met Museum/Vogue
Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor at The Met Gala on Monday.
Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor at The Met Gala on Monday.Getty Images
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, arrives.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
The bob is bobbing!Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, a Gala co-host this year, is romantic and almost Shakespearean? We love.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri you are glowing, sweetie!Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid with FIVE MEN helping to arrange her dress. That's girl boss mentality.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain steps out in garden goth and we're living.Kevin Mazur/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: golden and glam!Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie is giving her best theater girlie energy and it's working for her!Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Leah Michele
Leah Michele and her bump in blue!Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Tyla
Tyla looks romantic and statuesque.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Image: The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Dan Levy your outfit is growing right before our eyes!Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Lisa Love, left, and Ben Simmons attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York.
Details from the "Garden of Time" theme.Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker stuns, of course.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a vision of florals.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bruna Marquezine, Tory Burch and Uma Thurman
Bruna Marquezine, Tory Burch and Uma Thurman.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
