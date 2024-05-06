Happy first Monday of May to all who celebrate! Welcome to this year’s Met Gala celebration at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” We're here to give you all of the looks: this years’ dress code is “The Garden of Time.” It’s giving botanicals!

The Costume Institute's exhibition will showcase rare items from the Costume Institutes private collection, evoking three "zones:" Land, Sea and Sky.

As one of the most high-profile events in fashion all year, which of our favorite celebrities will we "grow" to love even more? Will any of the looks "soil" the rest? We're done now. Let's get to the fashion.