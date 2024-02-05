IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rapper Killer Mike detained and escorted from Grammys venue after altercation, source says

It's unclear whether Killer Mike was arrested or what led to his removal from Crypto.com Arena.
Killer Mike.
Killer Mike poses with his three Grammys at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
By Andrew Blankstein and Rebecca Cohen

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Killer Mike was detained for questioning Sunday by the Los Angeles Police Department and escorted out of the Grammys venue at Crypto.com Arena following an altercation, a police source told NBC News.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man the police source identified as Killer Mike had been detained for questioning but did not immediately identify him.

He was detained after he won three Grammy awards at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony for best rap performance, best rap song and best rap album.

It's unclear whether Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was arrested. It is also unknown what exactly occurred that led to his being handcuffed and escorted out of the venue.

Representatives for Killer Mike and for the Grammys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

