Shannen Doherty files for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, told TODAY.com in a statement, adding Iswarienko’s agent is “intimately involved” with the divorce.

TODAY.com has reached out to a representative for Iswarienko for comment but has not heard back.

On April 21, Doherty seemingly talked about her personal relationships with people online when she shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

It said, “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect.”

Doherty’s friend Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, “I guess you will be in my life forever then.”

In 2011, Doherty and Iswarienko got married. Four years later, the “Charmed” star learned she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before it went into remission in 2017. In early 2020, Doherty announced it had returned, as stage 4 cancer.

“I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life … to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active,” she told People in 2021.

“My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer,” Doherty added. “I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it. It’s part of life at this point.”

Doherty also talked about her battle with breast cancer at ‘90s Con in March. While attending a panel with her “Charmed” co-stars, Doherty said she was feeling great, according to People.

The “Heathers” star was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.

Doherty and Iswarienko don’t share any kids together.