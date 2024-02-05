Celine Dion makes appearance at Grammys to present album of the year

Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion stepped onstage to roaring cheers and a standing ovation Sunday at the Grammys, where she made a surprise appearance to announce the album of the year category and winner.

“Those who have been blessed enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she said.

Sting and Diana Ross presented the award to her nearly 20 years ago.

Dion presented the award to Taylor Swift, who became the first person to win the category four times.

Dion, the Canadian singer who has a career spanning nearly four decades, stepped back from performing in 2022, when she shared her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasming.

Last year, she canceled the rest of her European tour, citing ongoing health issues.

Before the show, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston had hinted there would be mystery guest who would shock the audience.

“They are an absolute global icon. I think jaws will drop to the floor,” Winston told CNN in an interview. “People will be on their feet. The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

Since she won her first Grammy in 1992, Dion has racked up 16 nominations and wins in some of the show's biggest categories, including album of the year and record of the year.

Dion will appear in a coming documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” which will take viewers behind the curtain at a crucial moment in her life.