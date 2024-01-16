75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

After a four-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards returned Monday with Anthony Anderson as host.

The ceremony, which aired on Fox, honored shows that aired from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

HBO’s “Succession,” FX’s “The Bear” and Netflix’s “Beef” were among the biggest winners of the night.

Here's a full list of all the winners:

Drama series: “Succession”

Comedy series: “The Bear”

Drama lead actress: Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Drama lead actor: Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Limited or anthology series: “Beef”

Limited/movie lead actress: Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Limited/movie lead actor: Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Variety special (live): “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

Directing for a drama series: Mark Mylod: “Connor’s Wedding” (“Succession”)

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Lee Sung Jin for “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” (“Beef”)

Writing for a drama series: Jesse Armstrong for “Connor’s Wedding” (“Succession”)

Limited/movie supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Lee Sung Jin: “Figures of Light” (“Beef”)

Variety talk series: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Competition series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Writing for a variety series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer for “System” (“The Bear”)

Directing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer for “Review” (“The Bear”)

Limited/movie supporting actress: Niecy Nash-Betts for “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Scripted variety series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Comedy lead actor: Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Comedy supporting actor: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Drama supporting actor: Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Drama supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Comedy lead actress: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Comedy supporting actress: Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)