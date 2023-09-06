Kourtney Kardashian underwent 'urgent fetal surgery' to save her baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian spoke out Wednesday about undergoing "urgent fetal surgery" to save her unborn baby's life.

She thanked her doctors and her husband, Travis Barker, who abruptly left the Blink-182 tour last week to be by Kardashian's side.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

She continued, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian and Barker are expecting their first child together. Kardashian has three other children with her former partner Scott Disick.

The news comes after Blink-182 postponed several upcoming shows on Friday and said in a statement at the time that Barker needed to get home due to "an urgent family matter."

Barker announced Wednesday that the tour will resume on Friday.

A few hours before the group's announcement about the postponed shows, Barker asked fans for prayers and posted photos of himself to his Instagram stories in a prayer room.