First Lizzo concert since lawsuit was filed against her is canceled

The Made In America Festival — a two-day music event which artists Lizzo and Sza were scheduled to headline in September — has been canceled, according to an announcement on the festival's website.

In a statement posted to Made in America Festival’s social media pages, organizers cited “severe circumstances outside of production control.” They did not mention either of the headliners.

The event, which was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Sept. 2 and 3, would have been Lizzo's first concert since a lawsuit was filed against her last week.

Three former dancers accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo called the allegations “sensationalized stories” and said the former dancers “have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

On its website, Made in America said it is committed to bringing “exceptional experiences to for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," organizers wrote in their statement.

Representatives for Lizzo and Sza did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The festival, founded by rapper Jay-Z, held its first event in 2012.

Sza performs during the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 8, 2022, in London. Joseph Okpako / WireImage file

This year's festival line-up included artists such as Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Mase and Cam'ron.

Festival organizers said that the event will return in 2024 and that all ticket holders would be refunded.