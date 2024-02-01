Margot Robbie says ‘there’s no reason to feel sad’ over best actress Oscar snub

Margot Robbie is not letting the Oscars snubbing her for best actress break her spirit when it comes to “Barbie,” which still pulled off an impressive eight Academy Award nominations this year.

Robbie is a nominee in 2024 for best picture as she produced the blockbuster comedy. She recently joined her “Barbie” co-stars for a SAG-AFTRA discussion where she was asked about the best actress Oscar snub and the ensuing outrage.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said about the snub, while adding that it was Greta Gerwig’s lack of inclusion in the best director race that was a bit more upsetting.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she stated. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Regardless, Robbie said she is “beyond ecstatic” with the film’s eight Oscar nominations, which include best picture, adapted screenplay, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, supporting actress for America Ferrera, costume design, production design and two noms for original song.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod,” Robbie said, later adding: “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she continued. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

Both Robbie and Gerwig’s combined Oscar snubs ignited controversy following the announcement of this year’s Academy Award nominations. Their nominated co-stars, Gosling and Ferrera, separately addressed the snubs and both expressed disappointment with the Academy.

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” Ferrera told Variety. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen. … In my book, she’s a master.”

Gosling added, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Robbie is nominated for best actress at the upcoming SAG Awards, where the cast is also up for the evening’s top prize of outstanding ensemble in a motion picture.