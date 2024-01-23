Here's a look at the biggest snubs in the Oscars race

This Barbie is not a best actress nominee.

Margot Robbie was snubbed for her titular role in “Barbie” when the 96th Academy Award nominees were announced Tuesday morning. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig was also shut out of the best director category.

The film scored eight nods total, including best picture and supporting actress (America Ferrera for her portrayal as Gloria). But many called out academy voters online, noting the irony that Ryan Gosling was nominated in the best supporting actor category (even though he's "just Ken").

"Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn’t get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie," one X user posted.

“Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World,” another X user shared.

Greta Gerwig, left, and Margot Robbie during the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images file

Others lamented that Gerwig delivered Hollywood a huge box office win and still didn't get the academy's highest recognition.

“Barbie” was one of the biggest films of 2023, breaking records by taking in over $1 billion at the box office. The film was part of the cultural phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer,” with thousands flocking to theaters dressed in pink or black to see back-to-back showings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” By comparison, Christopher Nolan's portrait of the father of the atomic bomb dominated the list of nominees, racking up 13 total.

"Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?!" one X user asked.

But "Barbie" was far from the only film that people felt was not given its due.

Other major snubs caused an uproar on X, including Charles Melton for "May December" and Greta Lee and Teo Yoo for "Past Lives." Many social media users pointed out that, after a historic year for Asian actors in 2023, it was disappointing to see Asian talent shut out of the acting categories this year.

"The snubs for Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and Charles Melton really sting after a banner year for Asian actors at the Oscars just one year ago," one X user wrote.

Celine Song, who directed "Past Lives," and Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, who starred in "May December" alongside Melton, were also not nominated.

Leonardo DiCaprio also did not receive a nod for his portrayal of Ernest Burkhart in "Killers of the Flower Moon," which received 10 nominations, including best director for Martin Scorsese.

Some X users were also surprised that "All of Us Strangers," a movie about star-crossed male lovers, and wrestling biopic "The Iron Claw" were shut out of the nominations entirely.

"All Of Us Strangers being completely snubbed is why I am happy that I am not a film critic. My god," one X user wrote.

"the iron claw completely shut out…. zac efron im sorry i wasnt in charge of a24’s campaigning department," another posted.

"The Color Purple" movie-musical, which picked up one nomination for supporting actress (Danielle Brooks), was passed over in the best picture category. Cast members Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson also did not receive nominations.

Still, this year's awards had some historic firsts.

Lily Gladstone became the first Native American woman to be nominated in the best actress category for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon," a feat celebrated by many X users.

A picture of Gladstone's high school superlative — "Most likely to win an Oscar" — has gone viral on X several times over the last few months.

Fans have been hoping Gladstone, who won a Golden Globe earlier this month, would achieve this dream, and Tuesday's nominations put her one step closer to the goal.

This was also the first year where three of the best picture nominees — "Barbie," "Past Lives" and "Anatomy of a Fall" — were directed by women.

Justine Triet, who directed "Anatomy of a Fall," is the eighth woman to be nominated for directing in the history of the Academy Awards.

Five-time Oscar-winning composer John Williams, nominated in the best score category for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," is the oldest-ever nominee, at age 91. It's his 54th nomination, which also makes him the most-nominated living individual for the Oscars overall, according to Variety.

This year's Oscars air on March 10 on ABC.