Beyoncé announces new film as U.S. leg of ‘Renaissance Tour’ closes

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Get ready, Beyhive: Beyoncé just revealed that a movie based on her “Renaissance World Tour” will hit theaters in December.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” will take fans behind the scenes of her globetrotting tour.

“‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” reads a press release about the film. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The singer also dropped a trailer for the movie on Monday teasing what’s in store in the film.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she says over clips of her prepping backstage. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” will open in United States, Canada and Mexico on Dec. 1, with additional cities announced at a later date. The film will screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for at least four weeks. Tickets in the U.S. start at $22 and the movie will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as other “branded premium large format screens.”

Fans can buy tickets now at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com, as well as at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex.

Her production and entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, had teased the announcement on Instagram on Sunday. A mysterious 14-hour countdown reminder was uploaded to the account’s Instagram story, building anticipation as Beyoncé finished her last show on the U.S. leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” the same day in Kansas City, Missouri.

It marks the first time Beyoncé is releasing a concert film in theaters. She previously partnered with Netflix in 2019 for her movie “Homecoming,” which documented her historic performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival.

A year later, her musical “Black Is King” premiered on Disney+ as a visual companion to the soundtrack “The Lion King: The Gift.” She directed, co-wrote and executive produced the movie.

The “Renaissance World Tour” began in May in Stockholm, Sweden, and included stops in Paris, London and Barcelona before arriving in the U.S. in July. The music icon wowed audiences every night with her flawless vocals and extravagant chrome stage outfits.

Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, whom Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z, also joined her mom on stage for a few songs and nailed her choreography.