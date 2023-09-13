Olivia Rodrigo announces 'GUTS' world tour

Olivia Rodrigo announced Wednesday that she will be taking her sophomore album, ‘GUTS,’ on a world tour. The tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California, in February 2024, and travel across North America and Europe before wrapping up in her hometown of Los Angeles in August.

The ‘GUTS’ World Tour will feature a lineup of all-female opening acts, including The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan, who shares a producer with Rodrigo.

The announcement came the morning after the 20-year-old Grammy-winner performed at the MTV VMAs, winning the best editing category for the GUTS lead single, "Vampire." She performed "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!"

In her announcement post, Rodrigo directed fans to her website for ticket registration. Within 15 minutes of the announcement, the site appeared to crash.

"Can’t even get Olivia Rodrigo’s website to load to register so that bodes well for this whole thing," one fan said in a tweet.

‘GUTS’ was released to commercial and critical acclaim last Friday via her record label, Geffen Records.

Rodrigo rose to overnight fame in 2021 after releasing her debut single, "Driver's License." Her first tour for the subsequent record-breaking album, 'Sour,' was limited to smaller concert venues. For the 'GUTS' tour, Rodrigo will be playing arenas, including Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston.

Tickets for the tour are priced between $49.50 and $199.50 (plus taxes and fees), and a portion of the ticket sales will go toward Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. Registration will be open until Sept. 17.