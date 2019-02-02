Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 2, 2019, 11:07 PM GMT By Phil Helsel

The rapper Bow Wow and a woman were both arrested in Atlanta on Saturday morning on battery charges after each accused the other of assault, police said.

Both Bow Wow, whose given name is Shad Moss, and the woman, Leslie Holden, “did sustain visible minor injuries” in the dispute at an address that was reported at around 4:15 a.m., an Atlanta police public affairs officer said in a statement.

Each accused the other of assault, police said. "Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery," police said.

Shad Moss, also known as rapper Bow Wow, and Leslie Holden. Atlanta PD

Both were booked at the Fulton County Jail, police said. Booking photos show the rapper with what appear to be scratches on his face.

Online jail records indicate Bow Wow and Holden had signature bonds set at $8,000 each, and they were released Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear from the records if either Bow Wow or Holden had attorneys.

On Twitter, Bow Wow has recently been promoting a "pop-up shop" and “sip & shop” and encouraging women in town for Super Bowl weekend to attend.

Bow Wow lives in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Construction reported.

Bow Wow, who formerly used the name Lil’ Bow Wow, was known for “Bounce With Me” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name),” which featured Snoop Dogg.

He released songs that broke the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, including “Like You,” featuring Ciara, and “Let Me Hold You,” featuring Omarion.

The rapper was also in the 2006 movie "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift."