Taylor Swift fan dies before show in Brazil, superstar says

Taylor Swift said Saturday she was devastated by the death of a fan before her show in Brazil on Friday night.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

The circumstances of the death, including when and where it occurred, were not clear from Swift's statement.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift said on Instagram.

Swift performed in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night, as part of her "Eras Tour." She is scheduled to do two more shows in the city, on Saturday and Sunday, before shows in São Paulo that begin Nov. 24.

Videos on social media from the performance showed Swift saying people needed water, and at one point she threw a bottle of water to someone in the crowd — but it was not immediately clear whether heat played a role in the fan's death.

Brazil’s meteorological service showed a large swath of the country under a red-colored heat alert, including Rio. The forecast for Saturday was a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit with 64% humidity, according to The Weather Channel.