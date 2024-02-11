Taylor Swift nearly falls off stage prop during ‘Eras Tour’ show: ‘My life flashed before my eyes’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift narrowly avoided a tumble during a recent stop on the the “Eras Tour” in Tokyo.

During her performance on Friday, Feb. 9, at Tokyo Dome, Swift nearly fell off a prop on stage as she finished the song “The 1” from her set.

To start the “Folklore” portion of the show, Swift lies down on the grassy roof of a cabin to sing the first track from the album. In videos shared across social media of the incident, as Swift walked down the roof, she stumbled.

She caught herself and quickly recovered after the trip before continuing her descent to the stage to perform the next song of the set, “Betty.”

She addressed the mishap to fans right after, telling the crowd on stage, “I almost fell off the ‘Folklore’ cabin, but I didn’t, and that’s the lesson.”

“My life flashed before my eyes,” she added, before assuring fans that she was OK. “Yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good. Everything’s fine. Everything’s great. I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the ‘Folklore’ cabin.”

She then dove into the back story behind the “Folklore” album, business as usual.

During the singer’s 2023 dates of the tour, which took place across the United States, Mexico and South America, fans affectionally dubbed certain bloopers to be part of the “Errors Tour.”

On June 30, 2023, while Swift was performing the first of two shows in Cincinnati, Ohio, she experienced technical difficulties with her stage at the end of the “Reputation” era on the setlist and had to sprint off stage.

After finishing the song “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift landed her mark on stage, which should have lowered her beneath the stage for a quick change before the “Speak Now” era. However, the stage didn’t immediately move, so the singer had to run toward the back of the stage past her dancers to exit.

The “Karma” singer poked fun at the mishap on social media, commenting “still swift af boi” on a video of the incident.

Other mishaps from the tour included inadvertently swallowing a bug on stage in Chicago, going viral on social media for defending fans from security mid-performance in Philadelphia and accidentally cutting her hand backstage after tripping on the hem of one of her dresses.