Super Bowl 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, odds of a Taylor Swift cameo and more

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII:
- The big game is taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Usher slated to headline the halftime show.
- The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champs, could go two in a row if they beat the San Francisco 49ers. The game is a rematch from the 2020 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs came back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the 49ers.
- The American Gaming Association estimated that nearly 68 million American adults plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl. Among the popular bets placed? Whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift. It’s still uncertain whether the pop superstar will make it to Las Vegas, as she has a show in Tokyo the night before. But Swifties, some of whom became invested in the NFL because of their relationship, are hopeful she’ll be in the bleachers.
Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day to perform pregame
Country superstar Reba McEntire will help kick off the game by performing the national anthem, which “Coda” star Daniel Durant will perform in ASL.
Singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the “Black national anthem.” Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign it.
Rapper Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game. It will be performed in ASL by actor, model and dancer Anjel Piñero.
Will Taylor Swift make it from Tokyo to support Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift would have to shake off a handful of ground-level challenges to attend the Super Bowl after her concert in Japan the night before — but she could do so in time-reversing style, with hours to spare.
The answer is yes, thanks to time zones that put Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas.
As of Saturday afternoon, online sleuths and early news reports suggested she had landed in LAX, a mere hours away from Vegas by car and even closer by jet.
Uber Eats to delete Super Bowl ad’s peanut-allergy bit after angry backlash
This Super Bowl Sunday, don’t forget Uber Eats — but also, as the food-delivery service has learned, don’t forget that trying to make light of a life-threatening allergy is bad PR.
Uber Eats, a division of the ride-sharing company, on Feb. 6 debuted its 60-second 2024 Super Bowl commercial, centered on the running joke of forgetfulness. The spot, which marks Uber Eats’ fourth year in the Super Bowl, features David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston (who forgets she worked with him on “Friends” for 10 years); David and Victoria Beckham (who fail to remember the Spice Girls), as well as Jelly Roll trying to scrub tattoos off his face and Usher blanking on the fact that he just performed the halftime show.
But one scene was decidedly unfunny for many: A man eating a spoonful of peanut butter from a jar — who has broken out in hives and whose left eye has swollen shut in an allergic reaction — glances down at the food label and remarks, “There’s peanuts in peanut butter? Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”
What time does the game start?
Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. ET, so you better have your snacks ready by then.
Where is the game happening?
The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas … aka Sin City, baby!
Officials expect the Super Bowl to draw more than 330,000 visitors to the city and generate $600 million in revenue, according to The Associated Press.
In classic Vegas fashion, the AP reported that both teams were welcomed to the city by Elvis Presley impersonators and showgirls.
Who is playing?
The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champ, will play the San Francisco 49ers.
The two faced each other at the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, where the Chiefs won.
How to watch the Super Bowl
Happy game day!
Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Paramount+. Those with cable can also use their TV provider to watch on CBS.com or on the CBS app.
For the first time, there will also be a kid-friendly version of the game on Nickelodeon.