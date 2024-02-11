Super Bowl 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, odds of a Taylor Swift cameo and more

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day to perform pregame Country superstar Reba McEntire will help kick off the game by performing the national anthem, which “Coda” star Daniel Durant will perform in ASL. Singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the “Black national anthem.” Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign it. Rapper Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game. It will be performed in ASL by actor, model and dancer Anjel Piñero.

Will Taylor Swift make it from Tokyo to support Travis Kelce? Taylor Swift would have to shake off a handful of ground-level challenges to attend the Super Bowl after her concert in Japan the night before — but she could do so in time-reversing style, with hours to spare. The answer is yes, thanks to time zones that put Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. As of Saturday afternoon, online sleuths and early news reports suggested she had landed in LAX, a mere hours away from Vegas by car and even closer by jet. Read more here.

Football fans across the country were celebrating after they were surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. NBC News’ Kate Snow has more on these moments of joy and celebration.

Uber Eats to delete Super Bowl ad’s peanut-allergy bit after angry backlash This Super Bowl Sunday, don’t forget Uber Eats — but also, as the food-delivery service has learned, don’t forget that trying to make light of a life-threatening allergy is bad PR. Uber Eats, a division of the ride-sharing company, on Feb. 6 debuted its 60-second 2024 Super Bowl commercial, centered on the running joke of forgetfulness. The spot, which marks Uber Eats’ fourth year in the Super Bowl, features David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston (who forgets she worked with him on “Friends” for 10 years); David and Victoria Beckham (who fail to remember the Spice Girls), as well as Jelly Roll trying to scrub tattoos off his face and Usher blanking on the fact that he just performed the halftime show. But one scene was decidedly unfunny for many: A man eating a spoonful of peanut butter from a jar — who has broken out in hives and whose left eye has swollen shut in an allergic reaction — glances down at the food label and remarks, “There’s peanuts in peanut butter? Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.” Click here to read the full article

What time does the game start? Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. ET, so you better have your snacks ready by then.

Where is the game happening? The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas … aka Sin City, baby! Officials expect the Super Bowl to draw more than 330,000 visitors to the city and generate $600 million in revenue, according to The Associated Press. In classic Vegas fashion, the AP reported that both teams were welcomed to the city by Elvis Presley impersonators and showgirls.

Who is playing? The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champ, will play the San Francisco 49ers. The two faced each other at the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, where the Chiefs won.