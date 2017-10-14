Feedback
Woman Who Accused Rapper Nelly of Rape Won’t Testify, Says System Will ‘Fail Her’

by Associated Press

SEATTLE — A woman who said the rapper Nelly raped her on his tour bus in a Seattle suburb last weekend is dropping her pursuit of criminal charges.

News outlets report that lawyer Karen Koehler said in a statement Friday that her client wanted to stop the investigation and would refuse to testify in court.

Ottawa Bluesfest
Nelly performs on Day 8 of the RBC Bluesfest on July 16, 2016 in Ottawa, Canada. Mark Horton / Getty Images

Koehler says the woman "wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her."

Auburn police arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday in his tour bus at a Walmart. He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and released later that day.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has called the rape claim a "completely fabricated allegation."

Associated Press
