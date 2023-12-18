'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she's cancer-free after surgery

“Big Bang Theory” actor Kate Micucci announced she’s cancer-free after undergoing surgery earlier this month.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free,” the 43-year-old comedian shared on TikTok Saturday. “The surgery last week went great, all the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment.”

“Big thank yous to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me and thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very, very lucky and I know that and I am just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” she added.

On Dec. 8, Micucci revealed on TikTok that she had undergone surgery for lung cancer.

“They caught it really early. It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. It was a surprise but I guess it happens,” she said at the time.

In her health update Saturday, Micucci said: “I’m feeling really good today.”

“I’m just honestly so excited and truly grateful so thank you all for all the prayers and wishes and I’m just glad I can report some good news to you. I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas,” she said, finishing the video with a clip of she and her young son sharing a kiss.

Best known for playing Lucy on “The Big Bang Theory,” Micucci has also appeared on “Scrubs” and “Will & Grace,” and has lent her voice to animated characters, including on “Steven Universe,” “Milo Murphy’s Law” and “Scooby-Doo.” She's also half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkle and Oates.