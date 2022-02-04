Bride-to-be goes viral on TikTok after sharing list of wedding rules

A bride-to-be went viral on TikTok this week after sharing a list of guidelines her guests had to abide by on her big day.

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 26, after watching others share their wedding rules on the app, Jasmine Cruz said she decided to lay out her own — including no kids, no white attire and no garter.

“I don’t want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching,” Cruz said in the clip that has since garnered 2.1 million views. “That will absolutely not be happening.”

Cruz said there were a few "exceptions" to that rule, but if children were present at the wedding, parents "gotta be watching them."

White attire will not be allowed at the wedding, Cruz said, adding that her "bridesmaids have specific instructions already to dump a whole bottle of red wine on you, so let’s just avoid that.”

The bride-to-be also reiterated that guests were invite-only.

Cruz continued: “If you were not invited, you’re not welcome. I will specifically write on the invitation how many plus-ones you get, and that’s it. Don’t bring random people to my wedding.”

She added that she would not be "doing the garter thing," calling it gross.

“I already have to kiss a man in public in front of all these people. Now you want him to go under my dress and pretend to...,” Cruz says as she jokingly uses the gag reflex.

Cruz, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, later posted a second video to explain the rest of her wedding rules, urging her guests to "take advantage" of the open bar, but warned them not to drive if they get too intoxicated.

"You will be drinking responsibly," Cruz said. "But if you're not driving, we're getting wasted."

She concluded her list of rules with a ban on big announcements.

“If you’re pregnant, keep it to yourself. If you want to propose, keep that to yourself," she said. "Do not come to my wedding day taking the attention away from me and my man."