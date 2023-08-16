Bruce Springsteen postpones a couple of concerts due to illness

Bruce Springsteen has postponed two concerts because of an unspecified illness.

The “Born to Run” singer’s team shared the news on Wednesday in a statement on social media.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” it added.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour began Feb. 1 with a concert in Tampa, Florida.

The singer and his band announced later the same month that several new dates had been added in 18 cities.

The next concert on the tour is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.