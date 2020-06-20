D.L. Hughley hospitalized after collapsing during Nashville comedy show

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Actor and comedian D. L. Hughley is recovering after he collapsed onstage during a show Friday night in Nashville.

Hughley's name was trending on Twitter on Saturday after a video surfaced of the incident at Zanies Comedy Night Club. In the video, Hughley is talking to the crowd when he suddenly starts to slide off the stool he's sitting on.

A man rushes to the stage to help as Hughley falls on the ground. Several more people come to the stage and carry him out of the room.

His representative told NBC News in a statement, "He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel."

It was his second show in Nashville.

Many people took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

"@RealDLHughley prayin for u bra.. u a legend stay strong!" one message read, which Hughley re-tweeted on his Twitter account.

"I hope DL Hughley is fine. This looks extremely scary," another Twitter user wrote.

Fellow comedian Loni Love tweeted: "My comedy brother DL Hughley is okay" with prayer hand emojis.

Hughley was hospitalized overnight and underwent testing. "He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts," his representative said.

Zanies reopened in late May after it was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic. The club said in a Facebook post that it has opened to half capacity. Hughley was also scheduled to perform a show Sunday night.