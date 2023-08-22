Drew Barrymore rushed from NYC stage by Reneé Rapp after man yelling ‘You know who I am’ approaches

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Drew Barrymore and singer/actor Reneé Rapp abruptly left a New York City stage on Monday after a man approached while yelling, “You know who I am,” according to video from the event circulating on social media.

The talk show host and actor was leading a conversation with Rapp, star of "The Sex Lives of College Girls," about her latest album before they hurried off the stage.

The video shows the two stars on stage at 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in Manhattan, when Barrymore was interrupted by someone abruptly yelling, “Drew Barrymore!” NBC News has not verified the video.

She appeared caught off guard and said into the mic, “Oh my God! Yes! Hi!”

The duo apprehensively watched the man as he approached the stage while shouting his name, adding, “You know who I am.”

“I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York, okay?” he said, walking along the edge of the stage.

Rapp appeared immediately startled and got up from her seat, grabbing Barrymore and quickly leading her offstage.

Two men who appeared to be security approached the man, seemingly to escort him away.

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Barrymore and Rapp for comment. 92NY did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The New York City Police Department said there were no reports filed from the incident.