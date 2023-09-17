Drew Barrymore says she will not resume talk show amid strikes after backlash

Drew Barrymore's talk show will not return amid the Hollywood strikes.

The actress announced on Sunday via her Instagram account that after blowback from her decision to resume production, she's decided to press "pause."

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore wrote." I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what is is today."

She went on to add, "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

CBS Media Ventures voiced support for Barrymore's decision to reverse course.

“We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her,” a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.

The news comes one week after Barrymore announced she would be bringing back “The Drew Barrymore Show” even though she walked away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards just days into the strike.

Barrymore received criticism from fellow actors and the Writers Guild of America [WGA], a guild representing 11,000 writers in television, movies and other creative media, that has been on strike since May, demanding higher wages as well as clearer provisions in their contracts around artificial intelligence.

The National Book Foundation also rescinded its invitation for Barrymore to host its annual book awards following her decision.