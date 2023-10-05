Drew Barrymore’s 3 co-head writers aren’t returning, even after WGA strike lifts

LOS ANGELES — Even though the writers strike that crippled talk shows has lifted, Drew Barrymore’s three co-head writers for her daytime show have declined to return, sources close to production told NBC News.

It was not clear from the sources why the three writers are not returning.

The production sources said that offers were extended to all three when they could after the end of the strike, which was lifted on Sept. 27, and all three declined.

Barrymore was criticized after she announced in September that she would resume “The Drew Barrymore Show,” a daytime talk show, even though the strike by the Writers Guild of America had not yet been resolved.

Barrymore was dropped as host of the National Book Awards in response.

She later walked back the decision, apologized to anyone who felt hurt and said she would wait to resume production until the strike was over.

The sources said the show, which launched in 2020, is currently interviewing writers.

The writers strike was lifted after around five months after the guild negotiating committee and the WGA West Board and the WGA East Council approved a tentative agreement. The full union still has to ratify it.

Actors are still in strike. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG-AFTRA, went on strike on July 14.

One of the three writers did not respond to an emailed message through her website Wednesday afternoon. Contact information could not immediately be found for the other two.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" is set to resume on Oct. 16.