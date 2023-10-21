Emily Blunt 'appalled' by disparaging weight remarks she made of waitress’ body in 2012 interview

Emily Blunt is apologizing after a video resurfaced of her commenting on a person’s weight.

The actor said she is “appalled” by the insensitive and hurtful words she used when she appeared as a guest on the U.K.’s “Jonathan Ross Show” in September 2012.

What did Emily Blunt say in 2012?

While promoting her movie “Looper,” at the top of the interview, she recalled being in the U.S. and going to a Chili’s restaurant during filming.

Talk show host Jonathan Ross then joked, “If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.”

“Well the girl who was serving me was enormous,” Blunt replied, before sharing how the waitress recognized her and asked about the film.

What did Emily Blunt say about the comments today?

As the video made its way online and people began criticizing the actor, Blunt released a statement obtained by NBC News addressing her 2012 comments.

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show,” Blunt said. “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for.”

“And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better,” she concluded.

What movie was Emily Blunt talking about in the 2012 interview?

“Looper” was writer-director Rian Johnson released in 2012. Set in the future, the film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a hired assassin whose future self (portrayed by Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to be killed.

In “The Jonathan Ross Show” clip, Blunt recalls learning how to perfect her Southern accent and to chop wood for the role.