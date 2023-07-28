Emmys to be postponed because of writer and actor strikes

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

LOS ANGELES — The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for September, is being postponed due to a strike by both screenwriters and actors, according to officials familiar with the production plans.

No new date has been determined, the officials said.

Fox Entertainment and the Television Academy declined to comment.

Variety reported earlier Thursday that the awards show would be moved out of September, citing information conveyed to vendors.

The Emmys broadcast had been scheduled for Sept. 18.

Screenwriters went on strike in May, with pay in a streaming era as a major issue. (The Writers Guild of America represents some editorial employees of the NBCUniversal News Group).

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors and others, voted earlier this month to go on strike. The vote to strike came after the union failed to reach a contract deal with a trade group representing major studios. (The group represents Comcast, the corporation that owns NBC News).

It's the first time SAG-AFTRA has staged a work stoppage since 1980 and the first time since 1960 that Hollywood’s actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously.

Striking union actors are prohibited from publicity events, including interviews and conventions, until a deal is reached, according to the union’s website.

It’s the first time the Emmys have been moved since 2001, which was done in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, according to Variety.