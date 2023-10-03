Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks gets her own Barbie — and it's already sold out

Music legend Stevie Nicks officially has her own Barbie doll — and it sold out in less than 24 hours.

Nicks, whose powerful voice has enthralled audiences for decades with Fleetwood Mac and in her own solo career, unveiled Mattel’s Music Collector Series Barbie doll on social media Sunday.

The doll, in celebration of her 2023 headlining tour, is inspired by Nicks' look on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" album cover: a long black dress with draped sleeves and black shoes.

The doll has Nicks’ recognizable bangs, wears a moon pendant and carries a tambourine with flowing ribbons — a “bewitching” look that emulates her “spellbinding style,” Mattel, the company that produces the dolls, said.

Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours." via Getty Images

“When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the 'Rumours' cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned ‘would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…’” Nicks wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

“When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self — All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back — and then I see myself now in her face," she continued. "What we have been through since 1975 — the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned — together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

She thanked Mattel for the honor, calling Stevie Barbie, “so pretty and so soulful and so real; she means the world to me!”

The doll's dress is inspired by Nicks' look on the "Rumours" album cover. Mattel

Nicks’ Barbie went on sale Monday for $55 and was sold out by Tuesday morning.

"As the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac and a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo act, Stevie Nicks has been a major influence and source of inspiration and adoration for artists and audiences around the world, especially to women in the rock and roll industry," Mattel said in a statement. "Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on the worldwide music industry."

Nicks, who was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is the latest among music giants to have their own Barbie dolls, following stars such as Elvis Presley, Elton John, David Bowie and Tina Turner.