Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella’s second weekend due to injury

Frank Ocean has canceled his appearance for the second weekend of Coachella. The singer had been slated to appear as the Sunday headliner for the music festival in Indio, California.

Ocean’s reps said in a statement on Wednesday that he dropped out due to an injury.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing,” the statement reads. “And in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

“On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” the statement continued.

Additionally, the 35-year-old Grammy winner also released his own statement regarding the situation.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos,” Ocean’s statement read. “It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

The news of Ocean’s last-minute cancellation comes days after he headlined the third day of Coachella's first weekend last on Sunday. The set was his first concert since 2017.

He was originally scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020 before the festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His Coachella set received mixed reviews, with festivalgoers tweeting that he started almost an hour late and that he was difficult to see from the stage. Fans at home were also disappointed that his set was not livestreamed on Coachella’s YouTube page like other headliners Bad Bunny and Blackpink.