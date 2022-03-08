Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion show earnings to Ukrainian relief efforts

Gigi Hadid said she will donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 fashion shows to Ukrainian relief efforts.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” the supermodel wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.”

Hadid continued: "I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion," she added. "At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders."

Hadid joins her sister, Bella Hadid, and other models, Kaia Gerber and Mica Argañaraz, who all pledged to donate a portion of their fashion show earnings to Ukrainian refugees.