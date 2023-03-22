Gisele Bündchen talks co-parenting with Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan: ‘We are team players’

Gisele Bündchen says she and Bridget Moynahan have come a long way together.

Bündchen, who jointly announced her divorce from Tom Brady last year, says she and Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who shares son Jack with the legendary NFL quarterback, have learned to get along.

“I say to Bridget — you know, I have a great relationship with her ...” Bündchen told Vanity Fair.

“Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you gotta overcome it.”

So, did the pair always get along?

“No!” Bündchen said.

Brady, Bündchen and Moynahan have a non-traditional relationship. Brady and Moynahan broke up in December 2006, right around the time he began dating Bündchen. In August 2007, Moynahan gave birth to Jack, her son with Brady.

The supermodel, 42, and Moynahan, 51, didn’t meet for more than a year following Jack’s birth and eventually, the two women did come face-to-face and learned to co-exist.

“Love conquers all,” Bündchen said about her own experiences with Moynahan and Jack. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that.”

“Nothing is worth fighting (over),” she added.

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and would go on to have two kids, Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10. She says she tried to do her best to make things as smooth as possible when it came to Moynahan.

“My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” she said. “I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because in the end of the day, we are team players in ‘How are we going to do this so (Jack) can have the best life?’”

She also says she and Brady are not out to hurt each other.

“We’re not playing against each other,” she said. “We are a team and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

Bündchen also has a place in her heart for Jack.

“I love him so much,” she said.

Moynahan, who has been married to businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015, has also spoken about the challenges and rewards of co-parenting.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she told People in 2019.

“I don’t think you can ask for more than that,” she added. “My son is surrounded by love.”