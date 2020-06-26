Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Organizers of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" concert on Saturday hope to not only entertain viewers but to inspire world leaders to commit the billions of dollars necessary to ensure testing, treatments and vaccines are available to everyone.

Pointing out that COVID-19 does not recognize borders and disproportionately impacts people of color and marginalized communities, Hugh Evans, co-founder of Global Citizen, said the concert will aim to use music as a "motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

That includes doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates "who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it,” he said in a statement.

According to the CDC, "long-standing systemic health and social inequities" have made members of racial and ethnic minority groups, particularly Black and Native people and Latinos, more vulnerable to getting COVID-19."

Hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the concert will be the last phase of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign, an effort led by Global Citizen and the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 medical care.

Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Justin Bieber, J Balvin and Chloe x Halle are among the artists who are slated to perform. The concert will also include feature appearances from Billy Porter, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and David Beckham.

"This moment requires all of us to act," Cyrus said in a statement. "As Global Citizens, we're calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics."

The "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" concert will be preceded by a summit during which world leaders will discuss their plans to address the medical disparities exacerbated by COVID-19 and announce their financial commitment to the cause.

The special will air on Global Citizen's social media accounts and on NBC, MSNBC and Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming platform, from 8-10 p.m. ET Saturday.