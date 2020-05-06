Grimes explained the meaning behind X Æ A-12, the unique name of her and Elon Musk's newborn baby, but some found her attempt at clarification just as confusing.
"X" stands for the "unknowable variable," "Æ" is her "elven spelling" of artificial intelligence and/or love, and "A-12" is her and Musk's favorite aircraft, the Canadian musician wrote on Twitter Tuesday, a day after she gave birth to her son.
Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, shared a picture of X Æ A-12 on Twitter earlier Tuesday, in response to requests from fans. The picture had an Instagram filter on X Æ A-12's face, making it look like the baby had face tattoos.
"Never too young for some ink haha," Musk tweeted.
Despite Grimes' explanation, some are still wondering how to pronounce X Æ A-12 and have flooded social media with memes about the baby's eccentric name.
Grimes, 32, and Musk, 48, have been linked since they attended the 2018 Met Gala together. The singer announced her pregnancy in January, posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a fetus photoshopped in her stomach.