Jacob Elordi under investigation for allegedly assaulting radio producer in Australia

Jacob Elordi is under police investigation after allegedly assaulting a radio producer in Australia on Saturday over a "Saltburn" joke.

Elordi was at the Clovelly Hotel in the Sydney suburbs when he was approached by Joshua Fox, a producer for "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." Fox explained on the radio show Monday he jokingly asked Elordi for his bathwater to give host Jackie O, a reference to a scene in the movie "Saltburn," when the situation started escalating.

Fox claims he stopped recording their interaction at Elordi's request and agreed with not using the footage. That's when the actor "gets up in my face" and "demands I delete the footage," Fox recounted.

"I'm backed against this wall. He's right in my face, and his two boys are now on either side of me," Fox said. "It's like a switch went off, and he's becoming quite aggressive, and I'm feeling intimidated."

After being confronted in such a manner, Fox says he changed his mind over deleting the video.

“The way they’re surrounding me, I’m thinking something’s going to happen here. Someone’s going to jump me or something. So I say no, I’m not deleting that,” Fox said on the show. "I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

In a statement to NBC News, the New South Wales Police Force confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs," the police wrote. "The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

Representatives for Elordi did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.